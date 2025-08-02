Check out Dairy Lane at the Wisconsin State Fair

Sarah Hagenow, Alice in Dairyland, joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and everything you can see at the Dairy Building at the Wisconsin State Fair.
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Dairy is the cornerstone of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin State Fair.
Head to Dairy Lane at the fair to learn more about Wisconsin's most important industry. Check out the dairy cows, the milking process, the products that come from milk, and so much more!
The Wisconsin State Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 10.
Brooke Beardsley, Dairy Lane Ambassador, joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about all things dairy, and even gave us a cow-milking demonstration.
Mike Parish, Manager of Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill, joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about cheese, and specifically, grilled cheese!
.