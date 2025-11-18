Wisconsin State Fair holiday deals; offering lowest prices of year
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair holiday deals are here, offering the lowest prices of the year on admission, exciting rides, and so much more.
The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place August 6 – 16, 2026.
New State Fair bundles
Grand Champion Bundle
- 4 admission tickets ($80)
- 1 Original Cream Puff Six-Pack ($25)
- 4 Cirque at the Fair VIP Tickets ($40)
- Bargain Book ($6)
- Official 2026 State Fair Souvenir Pin ($3)
- SpinCity Ride & Game 100-Ticket Pack ($100)
- Single-Day Parking Pass ($18)
- Valued at $272. Yours for $150
Blue Ribbon Bundle
- 4 admission tickets ($80)
- 1 Original Cream Puff Six-Pack ($25)
- Single-Day Parking Pass ($18)
- Bargain Book ($6)
- Valued at $129. Yours for $75
Red Ribbon Bundle
- 4 admission tickets ($80)
- 1 Original Cream Puff Three-Pack ($14)
- Valued at $94. Yours for $50
Build-Your-Own Wisconsin State Fair Bundle
- $13 State Fair Admission Tickets | $7 savings
- $22 Original Cream Puff Six-Packs | $3 savings
- $5 State Fair Bargain Books | $1 savings
- $35 SpinCity Ride & Game 50-Ticket Packs| $15 savings
- $18 Wisconsin State Fair Parking | Up to $4 savings
- $50 State Fair Ornaments, benefitting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. Collectable Wisconsin State Fair ornament celebrating 175 years of Showing off Wisconsin (includes Bargain Book)
All holiday deals are available for purchase online at WiStateFair.com through Dec. 31.
The Ticket Office will be open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Closed on November 27 (Thanksgiving), November 28 (Day After Thanksgiving), December 24 (Christmas Eve), December 25 (Christmas), December 31 (New Year’s Eve), and January 1 (New Year’s Day) located at 7722 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin State Fair.