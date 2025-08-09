Wisconsin State Fair: Severe weather, seek shelter Saturday

article

The Wisconsin State Fair alerted attendees to seek shelter as severe weather approached the grounds on Saturday, Aug. 9. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for part of Milwaukee County around 5:10 p.m.

Officials said permanent buildings at Wisconsin State Fair Park, where attendees can seek shelter, include The Dairy Building, Exposition Center, Wisconsin Products Pavilion and Grand Champion Hall – as well as vendor buildings.

Weather permitting, the fair is open until midnight on Saturday – though some buildings, rides and amusement close earlier. The last day of this year's fair is Sunday, Aug. 10; the grounds are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The FOX6 Weather Experts said another round of showers and thunderstorms are expected in the area Saturday night with the possibility of torrential rainfall, especially west of Milwaukee.

Heavy rain could linger into Sunday morning, with another batch of thunderstorms Sunday night.

