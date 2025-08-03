Wisconsin State Fair, air quality; huge turnout amid smoke concerns

The Brief Canadian wildfire smoke continues to impact air quality in Wisconsin. The DNR has extended the air quality alert to noon Monday, Aug. 4. Since Thursday, thousands have flooded the Wisconsin State Fair grounds.



There's really no question that when it comes to the Wisconsin State Fair, there's a little something for everyone.

But the poor air quality has raised some concerns.

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued an air quality alert for all of southeast Wisconsin until noon on Monday, Aug. 4. Weather experts say the state is going into its seventh day of air quality alerts.

"You can actually look directly at the sun now because of how much haze is in the air," fair-goer Stephen Scott said.

The surface smoke continues to cloud the sky, blown over from the Canadian wildfires. Experts say it could be hazardous when inhaled.

At one point, IQAir showed Milwaukee had the worst air quality in the country on Sunday.

Concentrated levels of smoke near the surface will reach unhealthy levels for everyone Sunday through Monday. Sensitive groups include those with respiratory and heart-related health issues, young children and elderly adults.

What they're saying:

It’s an issue that kept Rochelle Harris from attending the first day of the fair.

"It's a tradition for us to go every year on the first day, but it wasn't happening. I guess God said, ‘keep your butt home,’" Harris said. "I was like, ‘let me just go see,’ and it's not affecting me, and I have asthma."

Steve Briggs also came out with his family. He said, sometimes you just have to deal with the elements.

"In the summer it's 100 degrees, winter it's below zero, so we can adjust pretty good here in Milwaukee, the Midwest," he said.

So would air quality keep many people away? The answer was: Not likely.

"I'm like 'go, wear a mask, take your inhalers, I always take my inhalers,’" Harris said.