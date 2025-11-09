Wisconsin State Fair ticket exchange opens Monday for rain-canceled finale

article

The Brief Ticket Exchange runs Nov. 10–15 for fairgoers who missed the rain-canceled final Sunday of the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair. Eligible Sunday 2025 tickets and vouchers can be exchanged for 2026 admission. The Ticket Office is open 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday–Friday and 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday.



Wisconsin State Fair’s Ticket Exchange runs Monday, Nov. 10, through Saturday, Nov. 15, offering eligible fairgoers a chance to swap unused tickets and vouchers from the canceled final Sunday of the 2025 Fair for 2026 admission.

What we know:

Record-setting rains forced the cancellation of the last day of the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair. Organizers say fairgoers who could not attend that Sunday may be able to exchange their Sunday tickets and vouchers for the 2026 Fair during the window next week.

"Our Fairgoers are like family," said Shari Black, Chief Executive Officer of Wisconsin State Fair Park. "And while the end of this year’s State Fair was not what we had hoped for, the 10 days that we came together to celebrate Wisconsin was truly unforgettable. We’re hoping those eligible take this offer to help us celebrate 175 years of showing off Wisconsin in 2026 as a little ray of sunshine."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The Wisconsin State Fair Park Ticket Office will be open 9 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday–Friday, Nov. 10–14, and 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15. Tickets that list the full date range of July 31–Aug. 10, 2025, but went unused on Sunday, Aug. 10, are eligible for exchange for 2026 Wisconsin State Fair admission tickets and vouchers.

Not all ticket types qualify.

The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026.

What you can do:

Fairgoers can call the Ticket Office to confirm eligibility before visiting. Questions can be directed to tickets@wistatefair.com or 414-266-7100.

Related article