From the Giant Slide to Spin City, the pig races to the animal shows, it would be impossible in one story to capture everything that makes the Wisconsin State Fair a staple of summer.

What they're saying:

"It’s a family tradition," Joan Wittig said, standing right next to her sister, Margaret. "We’ve been going to the State Fair since we were born, basically."

Yes, this is America’s Dairyland. But Wisconsin also ranks third in the nation in sweet corn production. And with respect to the iconic Cream Puff, perhaps nothing captures the essence of the fair quite like corn.

"It doesn’t get any better than this," the Wittig sisters said between bites.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Fairgoer enjoys roasted corn at the New Berlin Lions Club stand

The recipe is simple enough – Wisconsin sweet corn, fire-roasted.

"And then you’re going to dip it in as much butter as you can, basically," said Avianah Zarnowski, a volunteer with the Wauwatosa West dance team. "There you go, enjoy!"

But even at this annual celebration of agriculture, how many of us take a moment between bites to chew on this: How does our food get here in the first place?

"It is so sweet and buttery," said Bilal Garner of Milwaukee. "Oh my goodness."

Process of growing sweet corn at the Alsum farm

What's in an ear

Timeline:

Friends, fairgoers, Wisconsinites, lend me your ears.

Planting: May 7, 2025

It’s early May in Randolph, Wisconsin. We’re 85 miles and three months away from the main event.

"Today we are planting our State Fair sweet corn," said Ben Alsum.

Ben and his brother, Levi, are fourth-generation farmers on their family’s land.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Process of growing corn begins at the Alsum farm

"I started picking sweet corn with my Grandpa," Ben remembered. "When I was five. Every morning, by hand."

The technology has certainly changed since then.

"Ninety-five percent of my adjustments are at my fingertips here," said Ben, referencing the screen in the cab of his tractor.

But one thing remains the same – a kernel of truth, if you will – farming is hard work. Long days over the course of a longer season.

"It’s exciting," Ben said. "And by the time we’re done, I think my last planting is usually the middle of July, it’s so nice to wash the planter up and put it away."

Growing: July 8, 2025

Speaking of July, if there’s one thing all us novices know about farming, it’s that phrase "Knee-high by the Fourth of July," right?

"Not really," Ben said after a laugh. "We're outdated on that a little bit."

Even at 6-foot-7, Ben’s corn is well past his knees by the holiday.

If planting was all about precision, this phase is dictated by what Ben can’t control: the weather.

"It's stressful sometimes," said Ben. "But for the most part we just got to let it go and trust that it'll be there when we're to the finish line."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Corn growing at the Alsum farm in July

And it better be. Staggered plantings ensure fresh sweet corn is picked for farm stands and markets all summer long.

"The right guy ate our corn down at the Brookfield stand," Ben remembered. "And they asked us about it. It was a really cool opportunity."

As a result, out of the almost 60,000 farms in the state, Alsum Sweet Corn has fed the masses at Wisconsin’s largest agricultural showcase since 2021. No pressure.

Picking: July 30, 2025

Opening Day for the Wisconsin State Fair is the next day. Crunch time, and the weather is not cooperating.

"By 6:30 it was absolutely downpouring rain," Ben stated. "Not a whole lot we can do about that."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Harvesting corn at the Alsum farm

Even worse, weeds in this field mean they can’t use the mechanical harvester. Ben’s team must pick by hand.

"This is part of it," said Ben. "Sometimes it doesn’t go as you think it’s going to go."

After that, the corn is sorted and separated, with the best of the bunch loaded on a truck and dropped off at the fair.

"It’s my passion, I enjoy it," Ben said. "We’ve grown over the years with my parents and now my kids are starting to grow up."

Opening Day: July 31, 2025

Generations of farmers, generations of happy customers. All connected by corn.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Sweet corn arrives at the Wisconsin State Fair

"It’s so fresh and clean," Bilal Garner said between bites. "I can feel the summer sun on it. Oh my god!"

Over the course of the Fair, the volunteers at the New Berlin Lions Corn Roast will sell more than 100,000 ears of Alsum Sweet Corn. This is their 75th year operating the corn stand.

"This is a huge fundraiser for us," said Lions Club member Dave Abstetar. "There’s a lot of organizations that depend on this money, and we’re happy to do that."

For the Lions Club, this is their biggest fundraiser of the year. More than $200,000 will go back to the local teams and clubs that volunteer over the course of the fair, and especially toward the Wisconsin Lions Camp. The summer camp is for youth and adults with disabilities and is offered free of charge – thanks in part to corn.

Circle of life

What's next:

And here’s one last morsel in this farm-to-table tale. If these are in fact the "Best 11 Days of Summer," Ben Alsum wouldn’t know. He’s never been to the Fair for fun.

Ben Alsum

"I never have," he said, recognizing the irony. "My wife and kids went last year with some friends, and they said it was fantastic."

There’s too much to do planting, growing, picking, prepping and delivering food for the rest of us.

"Behind every piece of produce, there is a farmer," said Ben, asked what he hopes fairgoers think about while enjoying his corn.

"We appreciate them buying it, we appreciate them buying the local product, and I think it’s really cool that an hour and a half away from the fair, in our state, is where the product is grown."

It’s the circle of agricultural life at the Wisconsin State Fair – bite by delicious bite.