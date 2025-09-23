Wisconsin State Fair ticket exchange taking place in early November

article

The Wisconsin State Fair announced on Tuesday, Sept. 23 its plan to exchange tickets that were intended to be used on Sunday, Aug. 10, and those Sunday tickets only.

Severe storms that caused flooding forced the fair to shut down on Sunday, Aug. 10.

Ticket exchange plan

What you can do:

In-person exchanges will take place at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Ticket Office (7722 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis, WI 53214) from Monday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Nov. 15. from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Exchanges for Sunday, Aug. 10 tickets will only be available in person.

IMPORTANT: Tickets and vouchers that were intended to be used on Sunday, August 10, 2025, and those Sunday tickets only, are eligible for exchange for 2026 Wisconsin State Fair Admission Tickets.

Not all requests will be fulfilled

Dig deeper:

Wisconsin State Fair officials said not all requests will be fulfilled as not all ticket types qualify for the exchange programs. If you received your ticket from a contest, giveaway, State Fair vendor, Wisconsin State Fair partner, community partners, or any other third-party, there is a chance that your ticket type will not be eligible for exchange.

You can contact the Wisconsin State Fair Ticket Office before heading over to check your ticket type. Have your Etix confirmation number or your ticket numbers available when you call. NOTE: Confirmation emails for Wisconsin State Fair purchases come from confirmation@etix.com.

Still have questions?

What you can do:

Those who still have questions or concerns can contact the Wisconsin State Fair Ticket Office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 414-266-7100 or email tickets@wistatefair.com.

