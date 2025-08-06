Wauwatosa man goes to Wisconsin State Fair every day, every year

The Brief A Wauwatosa man has been going to the Wisconsin State Fair every day of the fair for the last 50 years. Wednesday, Aug. 6, was his birthday.



Maybe you've been to the Wisconsin State Fair every year for the past 10 or 20 years.

But one guy from Wauwatosa has you beat. He's been going for the last 50 years.

Check that, he's been going every day of the fair for the last 50 years. And Wednesday, Aug. 6, was his birthday.

Guess where FOX6 photojournalist Collin Schemenaur caught up with him on Wednesday, Aug. 6?