Cream Puffs Drive-In pickup opportunity, to-go spot at IndyCar weekend
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The last day of the Wisconsin State Fair was rained out, but there's still an opportunity for you to get some delicious cream puffs!
The Original Cream Puffs are popping back for one weekend only during IndyCar weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park.
There are two opportunities to get your hands on the sweet treat.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Drive-In Pickup
What we know:
The Drive-In Pickup will take place on Friday, Aug. 22, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Preorders are strongly encouraged.
As a bonus, the Original Cream Puff vouchers from Sunday’s canceled state fair day will be accepted at this Drive-In.
Pricing
Original Cream Puff 3-pack: $14
Original Cream Puff 6-pack: $25
Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250
What we know:
During the Milwaukee Mile 250, you can grab some cream puffs at the to-go location on Grandstand Ave.
The race will take place on Saturday, Aug. 23 and Sunday, Aug. 24.
The Source: The Original Cream Puffs sent FOX6 the information.