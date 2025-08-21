Cream Puffs Drive-In pickup opportunity, to-go spot at IndyCar weekend

article

The Brief There are two opportunities this weekend (Aug. 22-24) to get some cream puffs at State Fair Park. A Drive-In will take place on Friday where you can pick up some cream puffs, and preorders are encouraged. You can also buy cream puffs at the to-go location on Grandstand Ave during the IndyCar Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250 on Saturday and Sunday.



The last day of the Wisconsin State Fair was rained out, but there's still an opportunity for you to get some delicious cream puffs!

The Original Cream Puffs are popping back for one weekend only during IndyCar weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

There are two opportunities to get your hands on the sweet treat.

Drive-In Pickup

What we know:

The Drive-In Pickup will take place on Friday, Aug. 22, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Preorders are strongly encouraged.

As a bonus, the Original Cream Puff vouchers from Sunday’s canceled state fair day will be accepted at this Drive-In.

Pricing

Original Cream Puff 3-pack: $14

Original Cream Puff 6-pack: $25

Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250

What we know:

During the Milwaukee Mile 250, you can grab some cream puffs at the to-go location on Grandstand Ave.

The race will take place on Saturday, Aug. 23 and Sunday, Aug. 24.