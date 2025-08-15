2025 Wisconsin State Fair attendance; 892,968 fairgoers entered gates

article

The Brief Attendance numbers are in for the 10 days of the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair and totaled up to 892,968 visits to the annual event . The state fair ended a day early after flooding forced organizers to cancel Sunday’s events on Aug. 10 – the 11th and final day of the fair. The Wisconsin State Fair team is already busy preparing for the 2026 event, which will take place Thursday, Aug. 6 – Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.



What we know:

The state fair ended a day early after flooding forced organizers to cancel Sunday’s events on Aug. 10 – the 11th and final day of the fair.

"Our team, vendors, exhibitors, and of course, our Fairgoers look forward to the 11 days of State Fair all year long, and to have that cut short by a 1,000-year rain event is heartbreaking," said Shari Black, Chief Executive Officer of Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Other items of note from the 2025 fair:

10,676 competitive exhibits were judged with thousands of these exhibits showcased in Grand Champion Hall

Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised $381,350

Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised a record-breaking $81,000

Team Cream Puff served over 330,000 Original Cream Puffs

31,855 potatoes from the Wisconsin Products Pavilion

Fairgoers enjoyed over 81,659 slides down the Giant Slide

"While the end of this State Fair is not what we had hoped for, the 10 days that we came together to celebrate Wisconsin was truly unforgettable," said Black.

What's next:

The Wisconsin State Fair team is already busy preparing for the 2026 event, which will take place Thursday, Aug. 6 – Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.