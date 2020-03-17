Kenosha police search in Random Lake after May disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez, Mequon man faces stalking charges
Kenosha police on Tuesday confirmed they and several other agencies were "searching a property in the Township of Random Lake in relation to the disappearance of Rosalio Gutierrez" for the second time in as many months.
Sheriff: 69-year-old Plymouth man dies following crash in Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN FALLS -- A 69-year-old Plymouth man died following a crash in Sheboygan Falls on Friday, July 3, the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said.Authorities were called to the scene near WIS-23 and Sunset Road just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
DOJ investigates fatal police shooting near 15th and Illinois in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN -- Police were called out to the report of a man with two knives running at a woman near 15th Street and Indiana Avenue, just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
38-year-old arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Sheboygan Co.
VILLAGE OF GREENBUSH, Wis. -- Sheboygan County officials were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash near State Highway 67 and County Highway A in the Village of Greenbush just after 10 p.m. Saturday, June 27.Officials say a southbound vehicle went left of center, entered the ditch, and rolled over trapping the single adult male occupant inside.The 38-year-old Cascade man that was driving was arrested for operating while intoxicated.No other injuries were reported.
'Thank you Audrey:' Young girl pays Sheboygan PD a visit, delivers sweet 'survival bags'
SHEBOYGAN -- A young girl named Audrey paid the Sheboygan Police Department a visit on Monday, June 22 -- and brought smiles to those who greeted her.Young Audrey and her mom made the officers and others at the department "survival bags."
Thousands of dollars of damage done to inflatable structures at Sheboygan's Quarry Park
SHEBOYGAN -- A Facebook post on Friday, June 19 indicates someone damaged thousands of dollars of inflatable equipment at the Quarry Beach Adventure Park in Sheboygan.The post reads, "...you will be caught!
Sheriff: 64-year-old man ejected from vehicle in fatal Sheboygan County accident
SHEBOYGAN FALLS -- A 64-year-old Sheboygan Falls man, identified as Paul Schauer, died after being ejected from his vehicle in a Sheboygan County crash on Saturday, June 13.According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was made around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a rollover accident on County Road J near Alpine Road in the Town of Sheboygan Falls.
Investigators mum on large law enforcement presence at Random Lake Christmas tree farm
RANDOM LAKE -- A Random Lake Christmas tree farm was the center of a law enforcement investigation Thursday, May 28.
80-year-old woman killed in Sheboygan County car accident, officials say
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY -- One woman was killed and another was injured in a car accident in the Town of Sheboygan on Thursday, May 21The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office was called to the accident near STH 28 and County Trunk A just before 5 p.m. on Thursday where two vehicles had collided.Authorities say an 80-year-old Sheboygan Falls woman headed westbound failed to stop for a traffic signal and struck a northbound vehicle driven by a 51-year-old Sheboygan woman.Both women were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
'Bang bang:' 17-year-old from Sheboygan faces 5 felony terror charges over threatening Snapchat
SHEBOYGAN -- A 17-year-old boy from Sheboygan faces five felony counts of terrorist threats, use of a dangerous weapon after prosecutors said he was seen in a Snapchat video holding a rifle while threatening four minor schoolchildren and a school administrator.The video was found in April during a search of a cellphone belonging to a friend of Zachary Adams in connection with another investigation.A criminal complaint said the video was dated Oct. 6, 2019 and showed Adams with an assault-style rifle saying, "Bang, bang (victim's name) is dead."Investigators interviewed all five of the people named in the video, and prosecutors said the first indicated he and Adams' friend (the phone's owner) used to date the same person, and Adams and his friend were "known to threaten others." Many of the victims said they were surprised, shocked and/or scared to learn of the video.
Police looking for person of interest in burglaries in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN -- Do you recognize this man?
Man treated for hypothermia after crashing vehicle into Sheboygan retention pond
SHEBOYGAN -- A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital and treated for hypothermia Thursday morning, April 30 after driving into a retention pond in Sheboygan.According to police, officers were called out to a retention pond near 32nd and Washington around 7:40 a.m. This, after a 19-year-old man drove through a stop sign and into the pond.He was on top of his vehicle when officers arrived.The cause of the accident is under investigation but at this point appears to be the result of a medical event.
Sheboygan fire officials: 1 person dead after house fire near 9th and Ashland
SHEBOYGAN -- One person is dead after a fire on S. 9th Street in Sheboygan on Tuesday afternoon, April 28.Sheboygan authorities say they received a report coming out of a second-floor window at a home near 9th and Ashland.When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found light smoke coming from the building.
Video: Touching tribute for K9 Bud held at Sheboygan Animal Hospital
SHEBOYGAN -- There was a solemn goodbye in Sheboygan on Monday, April 27.A tribute to Sheboygan K9 Bud was held at the Sheboygan Animal Hospital.
2 seriously injured in crash near Erie and N. 10th in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN -- Police are investigating a crash that left two severely injured near Erie Avenue and N. 10th Street in Sheboygan around 11 p.m. Saturday night, April 18.A preliminary investigation found there was a sport utility vehicle, driven by a 40-year-old Sheboygan man, stopped at the red light on Erie Avenue at N. 10th Street.
13-year-old arrested for shooting into Sheboygan home, police say
SHEBOYGAN -- Police were called to a home near N. 11th Street and Logan Avenue for a report of gunshots around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, April 3.When police arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy who had fired three shots into the front of a home.
Sheboygan police seek help to ID suspects in 2 recent gas station burglaries
SHEBOYGAN -- Sheboygan police are asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects in two recent burglaries of gas stations on the city's south side.The first burglary happened on Wednesday, March 25 -- and the second on Sunday, March 29.
Barn a 'complete loss' after fire in Sheboygan County
TOWN OF RUSSELL -- Officials with the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office responded to a barn fire at N9570 Turba Court in the Town of Russell around 2 a.m. Sunday, March 22.The barn held a Jersey cow, a beef calf, and wood-working equipment.Officials say it's a complete loss.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
'Unattended firearm:' Young child shot, wounded while playing with gun in Sheboygan home
SHEBOYGAN -- Sheboygan police are investigating after a child sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to their hand on Monday, March 16.