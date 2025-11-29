Silver Alert: Sheboygan man missing, last seen Saturday morning
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Silver Alert was issued for missing 63-year-old Todd Janssen, last seen in Sheboygan early Saturday morning, Nov. 29.
What they're saying:
Police described Janssen as 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds with blue eyes and balding salt-and-pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and a stocking cap.
Jannsen left his assisted living facility near 13th and Eisner around 6 a.m. Police said he typically only leaves for a couple of hours but has not returned all day and may be confused. He may have been trying to get to a local golf course.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Janssen's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.
The Source: The Sheboygan Police Department released information.