Sheboygan County gas line rupture; evacuations west of Cascade

The Brief A gas line has ruptured in the Town of Mitchell, Sheboygan County. A three-mile evacuation is underway; residents should avoid the area near Trio Lane and County Road F. Four people were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.



A gas line rupture rocked the Town of Mitchell (west of Cascade) in Sheboygan County on Friday afternoon, Nov. 14.

Gas line explosion

What we know:

According to the Cascade Fire Department, the 10-inch gas main was struck by an excavating crew working on a cable.

The pipeline was carrying between 600-800 PSI of natural gas, which carried a lot of pressure to create a big dust cloud.

Four people injured were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries at this time.

It is unknown if those people were employees and/or residents.

A one-mile area cordoned off — not allowing people back in.

The gas has been shut off and crews are waiting on residual gas to dwindle down before they go back in to investigate.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

Plymouth Utilities has turned off power to this area.

FOX6 News also reached out to TC Energy, the utility tied to this incident. A spokesperson issued the following statement:

"We are responding to a suspected third-party line strike resulting in a release of gas on TC Energy’s ANR Pipeline system located near Kewaskum, Wisconsin. Reports of an explosion resulting from the gas leak are incorrect.

"TC Energy was notified at approximately 2 p.m. CT and immediately activated our emergency response procedures. TC Energy personnel are on site to provide support and we are working closely with landowners, local utilities, regulatory authorities, and first responders.

"Our primary focus right now is the health and safety of onsite staff and personnel, the surrounding community, and mitigating risk to the environment.

"We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available."

Sheboygan County explosion

What we don't know:

At this time, the extent of the damage and what may have caused the rupture is unknown.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post as more information becomes available.

Sheboygan County explosion

Public Safety Resources involved in this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Sheboygan County Transportation Dept., Plymouth Police, Fire Departments from: Cascade, Waldo, Beechwood, Elkhart Lake, Oostburg, Random Lake, Adell, Town of Sheboygan Falls, Silver Creek, Town of Sheboygan, Johnsonville, Green Bush, Cedar Grove, Boltonville, Saint Ana & Orange Cross Ambulance.

Editor's note: Law enforcement originally described the incident as an "explosion" but TC Energy and other agencies have clarified that it was a gas line "rupture" that kicked a lot of dirt and dust into the air.