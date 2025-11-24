Big lottery wins in Sheboygan, $50,000 Powerball ticket recently sold

article

The Brief A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Sheboygan on Nov. 22. It's one of seven big lottery wins that happened in Sheboygan so far this year (2025).



It appears that there's a lot of lottery luck in Sheboygan.

A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased at Kwik Trip on County Road J in Sheboygan for the Nov. 22 drawing.

The winning ticket matched four of five numbers: 28-32-36-51-69 and the Powerball (2).

Plenty of winners

What we know:

This is the city's seventh big lottery win in 2025:

Mar. 6 - Walmart Supercenter, $19,000 Badger 5 jackpot

Mar. 31 - Meijer, $100,000 All or Nothing

July 10 - Ranieri's Four of a Kind, $350,000 SuperCash!

Oct. 6 - Kwik Trip, $50,000 Powerball

Nov. 7 - Walmart Supercenter, $44,000 Badger 5 jackpot

Nov. 11 - Kwik Trip, $20,000 Mega Millions

Nov. 22 - Kwik Trip, $50,000 Powerball

Wisconsin Lottery

What we know:

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2% Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available on the Wisconsin Lottery website. Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available at the App Store or Google Play.

The odds

By the numbers:

The odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338 and the odds to win a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.

The odds to win a Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911 while the odds to win the $100,000 All or Nothing prize are 1:352,716.

The odds of winning the $350,000 SuperCash! top prize are 1:1,631,312.

The odds of winning a $10,000 Mega Millions base prize (before multiplying) are 1:893,762. The odds of a Mega Millions play with a 2x multiplier at the time of purchase are 1:2.2.