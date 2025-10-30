Dog rescued after Sheboygan house fire, residents displaced

article

The Brief Sheboygan firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire on Thursday. It happened at a two-story home near 11th and Pershing. The American Red Cross was called to help five residents displaced due to the fire.



Sheboygan firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire on Thursday morning, Oct. 30.

What we know:

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene near 11th and Pershing, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story home.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The fire department said crews knocked down the flames outside before heading in to extinguish the rest, bringing the blaze under control in under five minutes. They remained at the scene for more than an hour to check for hot spots.

The fire department estimated damage at $50,000.

During a search, they found and rescued a dog that was still inside. The American Red Cross was called to help five residents displaced due to the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Featured article