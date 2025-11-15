The Brief An excavation crew struck a natural gas pipeline in Sheboygan County on Friday. The emergency response is over and residents have returned home. Trio Lane, where it happened, remained closed to the public on Saturday.



A Sheboygan County neighborhood is almost back to normal, and the emergency response is over, after an excavation crew struck a natural gas pipeline on Friday.

Gas main ruptured

The backstory:

It happened on Trio Lane in the town of Mitchell. The Cascade Fire Department said an excavation crew working on a cable struck a 10-inch gas main.

It caused a rupture that sent a large dust cloud into the air. While initial reports described an explosion, it's unclear at this time whether an explosion actually occurred.

"Our initial reports, we started receiving reports of an explosion – whether it was or wasn't an explosion remains to be seen – but that was our initial reports from the citizens in the area," Sheboygan County Sheriff Matt Spence said Friday.

Four people were injured and taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. TC Energy, the company that owns the pipeline, said Saturday that it learned those four people have been treated and released.

Residents return home

What they're saying:

Dozens of people were forced to evacuate, and two homes were damaged.

"My house, and everything was closed off at each end – different parts through town – even from the opposite side of town, you couldn't get anywhere," said resident Molly Schultz. "This was just a crazy happening. We've never had experiences like this before."

While she and her neighbors were allowed to return home, Trio Lane remained closed to the public on Saturday. A barrier and a Sheboygan County deputy blocked the entrance.

"I think they're still trying to handle everything on their own," said Schultz. "We just hope for everyone's safety, and that an event like this never happens again."

Emergency response

What's next:

TC Energy said its emergency response in the area is over, and it is now focused on repairs, restoration and cleanup.

In a statement, the company blamed only a third-party company for the rupture – adding, "as a reminder, everyone should always call 811 before digging to prevent line strikes." FOX6 News confirmed that Spectrum hired the excavation crew involved.