Kewaskum compressor station natural gas leak contained, evacuation lifted

A natural gas leak at the Kewaskum compressor station prompted a brief evacuation late Thursday night, Dec. 25. TC Energy said the gas leak was contained within an hour. The evacuation orders have since been lifted.



A natural gas leak at TC Energy's Kewaskum compressor station in Sheboygan County prompted an evacuation of nearby homes late Thursday night, Dec. 25.

According to TC Energy, at about 11:20 p.m. it was notified of the gas leak at the Kewaskum compressor station (located in Adell) and immediately began "emergency response procedures."

The station is part of TC Energy’s ANR pipeline system.

Out of an abundance of caution, local officials evacuated some nearby homes, but the evacuation has since ended.

At about 12:15 a.m. on Friday, the release of natural gas had been stopped.

Natural gas service to customers has not been impacted.