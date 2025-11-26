Ozaukee County I-43 crashes disrupt traffic in both directions Wednesday

article

The Brief A crash closed all northbound lanes of I-43 at WIS 33 in Ozaukee County on Wednesday, near Saukville. Southbound I-43 was also closed beyond the ramp from County D because of a crash. Closures were expected to last about two hours as deputies responded.



A crash shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 43 at WIS 33 in Ozaukee County on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 26.

What we know:

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near Saukville, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Northbound traffic was completely blocked in one direction as crews responded to the scene.

Authorities estimate the closure could last about two hours.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes while deputies handle the crash.

Dig deeper:

Authorities also closed I-43 southbound beyond the ramp from County D for a crash-related closure, further impacting traffic through the area.

WisDOT said the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is handling the traffic alerts.

No additional details about injuries or vehicles involved were immediately released.