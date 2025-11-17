Gas pipeline ruptured in Sheboygan County; homeowner recounts incident

The Brief On Friday, Nov. 14, a gas pipeline ruptured west of Cascade, Sheboygan County, injuring four people. FOX6 has learned that a contractor working for Spectrum had struck the high-pressure line. A nearby homeowner recounted the event, noting the damage to his property and that he wasn't even aware work was being done.



We're getting a closer look at the damage to the natural gas line that ruptured in Sheboygan County on Friday, Nov. 14.

Construction crews hit the pipeline, forcing evacuations and sending four people to the hospital.

FOX6 talked with a homeowner who says this all happened in his backyard.

Damage to Glen Tackes' roof

Surveying the damage

What they're saying:

"I got some siding damage. Siding damage is minimal but cracked ceilings," said Glen Tackes, who lives right by the scene.

"The foundation is cracked by the water line..." he added. "Cracked window, rocks all over the place."

Tackes is still counting the damage and the money he'll have to spend to fix it.

Glen Tackes

"Thousands of dollars," he noted.

It was all caused after a gas line ruptured behind his home in Sheboygan County on Friday.

"This is pretty much the back of my property line here. And where they're working is my property too," he said.

Pipeline struck

The backstory:

The Cascade Fire Department says an excavation crew hit a 10-inch natural gas pipeline, prompting widespread evacuations in the area.

"[It] sounded like a bomb went off, and the house shook, and it sounded like the house was going to collapse," he said.

Four people were sent to the hospital. They're all expected to be okay.

"Everybody is amazed that nobody was killed in this incident," he said.

Ruptured gas pipeline

TC Energy owns the pipeline and released a statement Saturday, saying: "The pipeline was damaged by heavy equipment operated by an external party working on behalf of another company unrelated to TC Energy."

Spectrum confirmed with FOX6 on Friday that one of its contractors was involved in the incident.

"Had no clue that they were even going to be trenching," Tackes added.

As for his take on that, he said, "If a utility is going to do any kind of construction, get a hold of the homeowners."

As of Monday night, Nov. 17, Trio Lane remains closed as crews work to repair the line and investigate what happened.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) also opened an investigation of its own.