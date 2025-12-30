Waukesha County Courthouse shooting threat; teen charged after lockdown

The Brief A 17-year-old Milwaukee teen is charged after allegedly calling in shooting threats to the Waukesha County Courthouse, prompting a lockdown. Prosecutors say deputies deployed tactical units and drones after the caller played fake gunfire during 911 calls. Investigators say the gunfire came from a video game clip, and the teen admitted he wanted to "blow off some steam."



A 17-year-old from Milwaukee is facing felony charges after authorities say he called in shooting threats to the Waukesha County Courthouse, prompting a large-scale law enforcement response and a lockdown of the county complex.

What we know:

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, just after 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 26, the Waukesha County Communications Center received a call from a person claiming he was outside the courthouse with a gun. The Waukesha County Justice Center was immediately placed on lockdown.

Camron Gatson-Staples

Investigators say the caller allowed them to hear what sounded like gunfire in the background. While the gunshots later turned out not to be real, the response was.

Graphic 911 calls were released Tuesday, Dec. 30:

"I’ll shove that Draco up your f—ing mouth and blow your head off."

"Don’t make my ass come in there and shoot you all."

"I’m outside the courthouse."

"Pull up to my crib. See what’s going to happen. I’m going to shoot all of you all."

Investigators identified the caller as Camron Gatson-Staples. In the nearly 20-minute 911 recording released to FOX6, Gatson-Staples eventually told dispatchers he was actually in Milwaukee.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say the Milwaukee address was Gatson-Staples’ group home, a location police had responded to before. Milwaukee County prosecutors say the teenager got into an argument with a caretaker there in September.

Milwaukee police say Gatson-Staples "became aggressive" and hit a security guard in the eye and an officer in the face.

As a precaution during Friday’s threats, deputies also placed the sheriff’s department and jail on lockdown, closed nearby streets and deployed tactical units and drones to the scene.

When Gatson-Staples was arrested, prosecutors say he told investigators he was in trouble for, quote, "stealing $50 from his sister." When asked about the shooting threats, he admitted he, quote, "just felt like threatening people" and wanted to quote, "blow off some steam."

Investigators say the gunfire heard during the 911 call was actually audio from a "Call of Duty" YouTube video played in the background.

What's next:

A court commissioner set Gatson-Staples’ cash bond at $5,000. In addition to a felony charge of making terrorist threats, he is also charged with felony bail jumping stemming from the earlier Milwaukee County case.

A competency examination was also ordered.

A review hearing is scheduled for February.