Milwaukee teen accused of OWI hit-and-run outside bar

The Brief A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl is charged after prosecutors say she drove intoxicated and struck a security guard outside a bar. Investigators say the victim suffered a broken foot after the vehicle ran over him. Surveillance video allegedly shows the teen driving away, and police say her license was suspended.



A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl is facing multiple felony charges after prosecutors say she drove intoxicated, struck a security guard and fled the scene outside a northwest side bar.

What we know:

The accused is Juliette Perez. She has been charged with the following:

Injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm

Knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license causing great bodily harm

Hit-and-run resulting in great bodily harm

The backstory:

The incident happened around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 27, near the Prime Social Lounge at 76th and Good Hope, where Milwaukee police officers were conducting tavern patrol, the criminal complaint says.

According to the complaint, officers say they saw a security guard speaking with the driver of a blue sedan when a commotion broke out. Two security guards were then seen lying on the ground in the parking lot as the vehicle drove away.

Police stopped the car a short distance away and found three occupants inside, none of whom were in the driver’s seat at the time of the stop. Several open alcohol containers were observed inside the vehicle.

Perez was later identified as one of the rear-seat passengers. Officers say she was unbuckled, sitting on a child’s car seat, had slurred speech and was unable to maintain balance without assistance. She initially refused to identify herself and later attempted to leave the traffic stop before being detained.

Per the complaint, investigators say one of the injured security guards told police he was struck by the sedan while trying to stop the driver from leaving because she appeared too intoxicated to drive.

Dig deeper:

The guard said the vehicle ran over his foot, causing injury. He was later treated at St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a broken foot, the complaint says.

Surveillance video from the bar allegedly shows Perez entering the driver’s seat of the sedan before it drives off and runs over the security guard’s foot, according to prosecutors.

A records check revealed Perez did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the incident because it was suspended.

If convicted, the most serious charge – injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm – carries a potential sentence of up to 12 years and six months in prison and a $25,000 fine. The hit-and-run charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.