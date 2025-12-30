Milwaukee DPW 2025-26 New Year holiday schedules released

article

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) offices will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 31 and Thursday, Jan. 1 for the New Year holiday.

DPW holiday schedules

What we know:

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Jan. 1. Reminder - collection days shift forward after each city holiday.

Drop-Off Centers will be open on Wednesday, Dec. 31, but closed on Thursday, Jan. 1.

Parking enforcement

No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Thursday, Jan 1.

No overnight parking enforcement on Wednesday night into Thursday morning (January 1 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and Thursday night into Friday morning (January 2 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.). However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Night parking enforcement resumes on Friday night into Saturday morning (January 3 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

If a Snow Emergency is declared Snow Emergency regulations take precedence. Visit milwaukee.gov/parking for more information.

Tow lot

Open Wednesday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., but closed on Thursday, Jan. 1.

Milwaukee Water Works

The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday on Wednesday, Dec. 31 and Thursday, Jan. 1 for in-person and live telephone assistance.

Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830 .

Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime at milwaukee.gov/water

Questions concerning billing or making payments can be emailed to watwebcs@milwaukee.gov or calling Customer Service the following business day.

For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour Control Center at 414-286-3710.

