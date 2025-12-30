Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee DPW 2025-26 New Year holiday schedules released

By
Published  December 30, 2025 5:00pm CST
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee DPW snowplow

The Brief

    • City offices, Water Works, and Drop-Off Centers are closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 (Drop-Off Centers remain open Dec. 31).
    • No garbage or recycling collection on Jan. 1; pickup schedules will shift forward following the holiday.
    • No meter or overnight enforcement on Jan. 1 or Jan. 2, unless a snow emergency is declared.

MILWAUKEE - The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) offices will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 31 and Thursday, Jan. 1 for the New Year holiday.

DPW holiday schedules

What we know:

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Thursday, Jan. 1. Reminder - collection days shift forward after each city holiday. 

Drop-Off Centers will be open on Wednesday, Dec. 31, but closed on Thursday, Jan. 1.

Parking enforcement

  • No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Thursday, Jan 1.
  • No overnight parking enforcement on Wednesday night into Thursday morning (January 1 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and Thursday night into Friday morning (January 2 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.). However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.
  • Night parking enforcement resumes on Friday night into Saturday morning (January 3 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).
  • If a Snow Emergency is declared Snow Emergency regulations take precedence. Visit milwaukee.gov/parking for more information.

Tow lot

  • Open Wednesday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., but closed on Thursday, Jan. 1.

Milwaukee Water Works

  • The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday on Wednesday, Dec. 31 and Thursday, Jan. 1 for in-person and live telephone assistance.
  • Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling 414-286-2830.
  • Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill and check account balances online anytime at milwaukee.gov/water.
  • Questions concerning billing or making payments can be emailed to watwebcs@milwaukee.gov or calling Customer Service the following business day.
  • For water emergencies, customers are asked to call the 24-hour Control Center at 414-286-3710.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Department of Public Works.

MilwaukeeNews