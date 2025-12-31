New Year's Eve celebrations in Wisconsin welcome 2026 early

The Brief A handful of Wisconsin events celebrated New Year's Eve at noon. More celebrations are still planned, including the iconic Plymouth Cheese Drop. Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge has countdown displays played for Wednesday night.



Clocks have not struck midnight, but that doesn't mean southeast Wisconsin is waiting to celebrate the end of 2025 and the start of 2026. A handful of events celebrated the new year at noon – with more still to come.

Betty Brinn

The Betty Brinn Children's Museum hosted a New Year's Eve celebration for kids at noon. Activities included a beach ball-themed ball drop and an apple juice toast.

"The Betty Brinn Children's Museum has been hosting New Year's at Noon since 1999, so it is not only a museum tradition, but it's really a Milwaukee tradition," said Tina Quealy, the museum's chief executive officer. "Families come and make it a part of their holiday plan every single year."

New Year's Eve event for kids at Betty Brinn Children's Museum

GiGi's Playhouse

GiGi's Playhouse serves children with Down syndrome and their families. The Milwaukee organization held a noon celebration of its own, complete with food and a celebratory toast, for the eighth year.

"A noon countdown is appreciated by those who have little ones that still nap, and you don't have to stay up until midnight – it's one of those glorious things," said Sara Van Deurzen, the organization's operations director.

New Year's Eve event for kids at GiGi's Playhouse

Oconomowoc New Year's Eve

In Waukesha County, kids at Meadow Valley Elementary School got active – either running a 5K or walking a 1.5-mile route – to end 2025.

"We're selling hot chocolate, so any funds that come from the hot chocolate sale, we donate back to the city of Oconomowoc for the downtown Oconomowoc Christmas lights," said Sean Osborne, "chief cone counter."

The Western Lakes Fire District got in on the fun, too, with a giant ball up on a ladder, confetti cannons and noisemakers.

New Year's Eve celebration at Meadow View Elementary School in Oconomowoc

Light the Hoan

Light the Hoan will have displays for three different, 10-second countdowns that ring in the new year:

7 p.m. countdown is meant to be "perfect for families and younger kids"

11 p.m. countdown will be synced with the Time Square Ball Drop in New York

Midnight countdown will ring in 2026 for Milwaukee.

Cheese Drop (and more)

The iconic "Big Cheese" drops in Plymouth at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The New Year's Eve tradition pays tribute to the city's cheese-making heritage.

In Prairie du Chien, the Carp Drop tradition continues. A live carp was plucked out of the Mississippi River, frozen and lowered down at midnight until a few years ago. People would kiss the fish for good luck. And while it's not a real carp anymore, the community will drop a fish – meant to be a more family-friendly option.

The cherry drop has been a Door County tradition for nearly a decade now.