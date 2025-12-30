Wisconsin Humane Society year-end donation matching campaign

The Brief All donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society are being tripled through the end of the year, thanks to a dollar-for-dollar matching gift. The organization aims to raise $45,000 to meet the match, which is critical since it receives no general government funding. Funds will support urgent needs for 60,000 animals, including medical care, behavioral support, and the community pet food pantry.



You do not have to adopt a pet to help the Wisconsin Humane Society out. The organization's year-end donation matching campaign is going on right now.

Donation-matching program

What we know:

The Wisconsin Humane Society serves over 60,000 animals and the people who love them every single year. The organization does not receive any general government funding, but instead relies on community donations. Those donations are going further than ever right now because of the matching campaign.

What they're saying:

"Right up through the end of the year, all donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society are going to be tripled," said Stacy Oatman, Wisconsin Humane Society Media Coordinator. "Our goal is $45,000 right now because that's what the match is. So we have generous friends that are donating matching dollar for dollar up to $45,000. So, if we can make that through the end of the year, that is going be our goal."

Oatman said all the money donated will go toward the greatest need at that time. That could be medical or behavioral support, emergency surges or help for the Pets for Life program or their food pantry.

Learn more about how to donate to the Wisconsin Humane Society year-end matching program.