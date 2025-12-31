New Year’s Eve safety; Milwaukee agencies urge safe rides amid celebrations

The Brief AAA’s Tow to Go program offers free rides and tows in Wisconsin through early Jan. 2. Rideshare drivers and transit agencies are encouraging people to avoid impaired driving. Molson Coors and Milwaukee County Transit System are providing fare-free bus service on New Year’s Eve.



As people head out to celebrate and toast the start of 2026, safety officials are reminding drivers that the best way to ring in the New Year is to get home alive and safe.

Tow to Go program

What we know:

With millions expected to raise a glass, AAA is urging people not to drink and drive, noting impaired driving is a factor in nearly one-third of all U.S. traffic deaths.

To help prevent impaired driving, AAA has activated its Tow to Go program for the holiday season. The service is free for everyone in Wisconsin through Jan. 2 at 6 a.m. by calling 855-2-TOW-2-GO.

"What is provided is a free ride home for you and tow for your vehicle up to 10 miles so that you don’t have to worry about leaving your car somewhere and going back and getting it the next day, which is often one of the last excuses people use in that situation," said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA.

Rideshare safety

What they're saying:

Rideshare drivers are also encouraging people to plan ahead. Lyft driver Scott Johansson said he plans to work popular nightlife areas including Water Street and Brady Street, where crowds are expected on New Year’s Eve.

Johansson said while it may be a busy night for drivers, ordering a ride could make a life-saving difference.

"I want to make sure people are getting home safely, and because legal fees for an OWI are very expensive," Johansson said. "[And] funeral costs that are not necessary are very expensive too, plus somebody’s life."

Free bus rides

What we know:

In addition to rideshares, Molson Coors is again partnering with Milwaukee County Transit System to offer fare-free bus rides across Milwaukee County.

This marks the 37th year of the program in Milwaukee County, with nearly 10 million rides provided nationwide. The free rides begin at 8 p.m. and continue through the end of service, with extended hours on several major routes.

"Anyone is welcome to use Miller Lite free rides and all you need to do is hop on a bus and get a free ride," said Alison Hanrahan, community affairs director at Molson Coors. "There’s nothing you need to do in terms of scanning or giving to the driver. All the fare boxes will be covered."

Officials say planning a safe ride ahead of time can help ensure celebrations don’t end in tragedy.