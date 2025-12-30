Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee missing woman; last seen in city's Riverwest neighborhood

Published  December 30, 2025 11:40am CST
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Jessicah Dent

The Brief

  • Milwaukee police are searching for Jessicah Dent, a 26-year-old woman with a cognitive delay.

  • Dent was last spotted Friday, Dec. 26, near 12th and Wright wearing an orange sweater, black pants, and brown boots.

  • Anyone with information is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for 26-year-old Jessicah Dent. 

Search for missing woman

What we know:

Dent was last seen on Friday, Dec. 26 near 12th and Wright in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. Officials say Dent has a cognitive delay. 

Dent is described as a female, Black, 5'2" tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has black hair in a ponytail, brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange short-sleeve sweater, black pants and brown boots. 

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you have information that could help locate Jessicah Dent, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Missing PersonsRiverwestNews