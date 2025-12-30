Milwaukee missing woman; last seen in city's Riverwest neighborhood

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for Jessicah Dent, a 26-year-old woman with a cognitive delay.

Dent was last spotted Friday, Dec. 26, near 12th and Wright wearing an orange sweater, black pants, and brown boots.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department.

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for 26-year-old Jessicah Dent.

Search for missing woman

What we know:

Dent was last seen on Friday, Dec. 26 near 12th and Wright in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. Officials say Dent has a cognitive delay.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Dent is described as a female, Black, 5'2" tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has black hair in a ponytail, brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange short-sleeve sweater, black pants and brown boots.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you have information that could help locate Jessicah Dent, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.