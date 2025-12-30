Milwaukee missing woman; last seen in city's Riverwest neighborhood
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for 26-year-old Jessicah Dent.
Search for missing woman
What we know:
Dent was last seen on Friday, Dec. 26 near 12th and Wright in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. Officials say Dent has a cognitive delay.
Dent is described as a female, Black, 5'2" tall and weighing 160 pounds. She has black hair in a ponytail, brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange short-sleeve sweater, black pants and brown boots.
Call with tips
What you can do:
If you have information that could help locate Jessicah Dent, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.
