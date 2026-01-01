Milwaukee Weather - First day of 2026, coldest day of the week
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Wind chills 0 to -8F Thursday morning. Temps remain in the mid teens during the day with wind chills in the single digits.
Mostly cloudy skies starting Thursday with another wave of snow moving in by the late morning hours into the early afternoon. Trace to 0.5" in most spots with isolated 1".
Mostly sunny on Friday with temperatures back in the low 20s.
Above average temperatures return next week with the upper 30s and low 40s possible.
Today: Mostly cloudy. Show showers in the afternoon.
High: 16°
Wind: W 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 10°
Wind: W 5
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 21°
Wind: NW 5-10
Saturday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 13° High: 25°
Wind: W 5-10
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow at night.
AM Low: 11° High: 27°
Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 24° High: 37°
Wind: S 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 29° High: 41°
Wind: S 5-10
6-day planner
