Brown Deer launches public art plan, seeks input from local artists

article

The Brief Brown Deer is launching a new Public Art Plan to bring murals, sculptures, festivals and more to the community. A virtual presentation on Nov. 11 will outline potential sites and invite artist input. Village leaders say the first art project could be implemented in the coming months.



The Village of Brown Deer is turning to artists as it prepares to launch a new Public Art Plan that aims to bring murals, sculptures, interactive displays and other creative works to the community.

Getting artsy

What we know:

Brown Deer wants to commission public art projects. As part of a newly created Public Art Plan, the village has big goals to start dotting their community with an array of public art projects.

The plan calls for a wide range of projects — from landscape design to art festivals — with the first installations expected to begin in the coming months.

Before they do so, the village is seeking input from the very artists they hope to soon be commissioning their future works of art.

Key elements of the Public Art Plan include:

Vision and goals: Establishing clear objectives for public art, focusing on accessibility, diversity, and thematic relevance.

Selection and commissioning process: Outlining transparent procedures for selecting artists and commissioning new artworks.

Funding strategies: Identifying sustainable funding mechanisms for public art initiatives.

Maintenance and conservation: Ensuring the long-term preservation and care of public art assets.

Community engagement: Promoting opportunities for residents to participate in and experience public art.

Presentation announced

The backstory:

Village Manager Tyler Burkart will host a virtual presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m. to outline the plan and potential sites for public art. Artists interested in participating will have the chance to provide input and submit renderings and concepts for future projects.

Who will pay for it?

What they're saying:

The village says they are partnering with the Brown Deer Community Foundation to fund the projects. The foundation is currently seeking donations.

"The Brown Deer Community Foundation has four areas of strategic focus to raise funds and support our community: Public Art; Intergenerational Health and Wellness; Environmental Sustainability, and Public Education" said Brown Deer Community Foundation President Rob Guilbert. "We encourage everyone to donate to the Village’s exciting new Public Art initiatives. They will energize and feed the soul for everyone who comes to Brown Deer to live, work and play, and serve as a growth catalyst for our entire region."

Contact information

By the numbers:

Those interested can reach out to the following:

Tyler Burkart, Village Manager: tburkart@browndeerwi.gov (414-371-3051)

Rob Guilbert, Brown Deer Community Foundation: jimf2robg@gmail.com (414-236-2138)