Brown Deer homicide; woman charged, accused of shooting neighbor

The Brief A woman has been criminally charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Brown Deer on April 19. Keionna McGowan, 27, is charged with one count of second-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon. McGowan told investigators that she was at home listening to music when she heard a loud aggressive banging at her door.



A Brown Deer woman has been criminally charged in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 19. She is accused of shooting her neighbor during a dispute over loud music.

Keionna McGowan, 27, is charged with one count of second-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Fatal shooting

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, Brown Deer police responded to an apartment complex in the area of Park Plaza Court, just north of Brown Deer Road for the report of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, they observed a woman, later identified as Keionna McGowan, running from the apartment complex yelling "help" "he’s in my house, number 207," the complaint states.

Court filings say police went to apartment #207 and saw a man lying face down in the entryway. The man had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office identified the victim as 41-year-old Akintunde Bowden.

While on the scene, an officer observed two women standing outside the apartment building. One of the women, later identified as Keionna McGowan, said she had just shot that man, per the complaint.

The officer reported that McGowan was jumping around, crying, and appeared to be in a panicked state.

According to the complaint, McGowan told investigators that she was at home listening to music when she heard a loud aggressive banging at her door. She said that she went to the door and looked through the peephole, and she then opened the door and saw a "large man who appeared to be intoxicated."

She claims the man began to incoherently yell at her about the music. She said that she told the man she would turn the music down, and she then closed the door and walked away.

McGowan claims that she then heard the man kicking at her door, as if he was going to break in. She then got her gun and went back to the door and opened it. She said that as the man made a motion to kick the door again, she fired one shot at the man.

Law enforcement interviewed a woman who identified herself as the fiancée of Bowden. She said that she and her mother had been at a concert that evening and had just returned home.

According to court filings, she said that she had contact with Bowden at 10:30 p.m. through Facetime – and could tell that he was at home watching the basketball game.

When asked if she or Bowden had interactions or problems with the woman in apartment #207, she said that occasionally that resident would play music too loudly. She said that to her knowledge, Bowden had never confronted the woman in apartment #207 about playing music too loudly.

She said Bowden was not one to lose his temper, and she did not understand how this could have happened. She also said that Bowden is a dentist and he does not work weekends, so he did not need to be up early, per the complaint.