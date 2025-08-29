Shopping history; former Treasure Island roofline revealed in Brown Deer
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A hidden treasure has been revealed in Brown Deer.
Remember Treasure Island?
What we know:
As a demolition crew makes way for a new Target near Brown Deer and Green Bay, a piece of Milwaukee-area shopping history revealed itself.
Old Treasure Island façade revealed as demolition clears way for new development
It is the facade of the former Treasure Island discount store. The wavy roofline was the signature for the stores.
Treasure Island opened in the 1960s and remained open until the early 1980s. There were multiple locations in southeast Wisconsin.
The wavy roofline at the Brown Deer location had been covered up until this week as demolition crews take the building down.
What's next:
A new Target store is expected to occupy the space and be ready for shoppers in 2027.
The Source: The information in this post was gathered with help from the Village of Brown Deer.