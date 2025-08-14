Brown Deer flood recovery; family lost critical medical supplies

The Brief A Brown Deer family is reeling from flood damage in their home. Among the items lost were critical medical supplies needed for a young man who has muscular dystrophy.



A Brown Deer family is trying to figure out what's next after flooding destroyed their basement and most of the items in it. Drywall and flooring were ruined, major appliances were damaged, and critical medical supplies are now gone.

Recovering from floods

What we know:

Danielle Jones is in disbelief after her basement was destroyed by floodwater. She never imagined heavy rain over the weekend would hit as hard as it did.

Jones woke up around 1 a.m. Sunday. In a short amount of time, she saw a small trickle of water turn into much, much more.

What they're saying:

"As I got down here, I just started crying," Jones said. "I was coming down the stairs and the water was coming through the window."

Three feet of water rose in the basement of her home. It destroyed everything in its path. That included medical supplies needed for her son who has muscular dystrophy. One machine that operates a cough-assist vest was destroyed.

"I’m like losing it every way I turn around," Jones said.

"It sucks because it’s something that’s used to help me when I need it," said Kerrick Jones, Danielle's son.

Kerrick Jones

Family members are helping a lot, both financially and with caregiving needs. This, while Danielle focuses on the mess.

"Just keep moving forward the best I can. That’s all I can do," Jones said.

What you can do:

A Go Fund Me account has been established for the Jones family.