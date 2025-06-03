Brown Deer death investigation; body found near Milwaukee River

article

The Brief There is a death investigation in Brown Deer. A body was found near the Milwaukee River not far from the YMCA in the village.



There is a death investigation underway in Brown Deer after a body was found near the Milwaukee River.

Body found

What we know:

Officers were notified just before 1 p.m. Tuesday of a deceased man found near a foot trail along the Milwaukee River just off N. Green Bay Road.

Brown Deer police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the circumstances related to the death.

Brown Deer death investigation

Officials say this has been determined to be an isolated incident – and there is no threat to the public.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regardin this incident is urged to call Brown Deer police at 414-371-2900.

