Brown Deer woman makes pizza kits to help families facing food aid cutoff

The Brief Brown Deer families are creating pizza kits to help neighbors as SNAP funding nears cutoff amid the government shutdown. Cassie Johnson’s Facebook post sparked a flood of donations and volunteer support. Deliveries are set to begin next week, with about 30 kits ready for distribution.



As the federal government shutdown drags on, families in Wisconsin are bracing for the loss of food benefits – and in Brown Deer, neighbors are stepping in with a unique solution: pizza kits.

What we know:

Cassie Johnson, who has a family of six, started assembling and delivering bags filled with cheese, sauce and pepperoni for families worried about putting food on the table once SNAP and FoodShare funds run out.

"We have pepperoni, an abundance of pepperoni, we have pizza sauce and then a bunch of cheese," Johnson said. "I love making pizza, it’s so easy and it’s fun for kids."

On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers urged the Trump administration to extend federal food funding. Wisconsin DHS has confirmed that money for SNAP is set to run out at the start of November if the shutdown continues.

What they're saying:

Johnson says her idea began with a simple Facebook post.

"I said, well, I can do pizza kits, it’s not that hard," she explained. "I was going to do it all on my own and thought, okay, well I can post on some Facebook groups, see if anyone wants to donate some ingredients and it kind of grew from there."

The post blew up in a day.

"People have shown up like crazy, to the point where it’s overwhelming," Johnson said. "Just trying to give back in ways that I know how to."

Big picture view:

Now, neighbors are dropping off bags of ingredients and even offering to deliver the kits directly to those in need. She expects delivery to double.

"The community has been there for me so many times, I want to give back," Johnson said.

With Brown Deer as the example, she hopes other neighborhoods will be inspired to do the same.

What you can do:

Johnson estimates she now has enough supplies for about 30 pizza kits, with distribution set to begin next week.

Those interested in helping Johnson with pizza kit items can visit this link.

Additionally, those who would like a kit can click here.