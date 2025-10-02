Evers tours Partners for Community Development facility in Brown Deer

The Brief Gov. Tony Evers was in Brown Deer on Thursday, Oct. 2 to tour the Partners for Community Development facility. During the tour, Evers heard about their work to provide energy assistance, residential energy conservation, housing rehabilitation, and home-buying assistance. The 2025-27 Biennial Budget includes the governor’s proposal to eliminate the sales tax on household energy bills to help reduce energy costs for families.



Gov. Tony Evers met with leadership from Partners for Community Development Inc. in Brown Deer on Thursday, Oct. 2 to tour the facility and hear about their work to provide energy assistance, residential energy conservation, housing rehabilitation, and home-buying assistance.

What we know:

The governor will be visiting communities across the state this week to celebrate the end of the sales tax on home utilities, along with other efforts in the 2025-27 Biennial Budget designed to lower costs for working folks and families statewide.

Dig deeper:

Through the governor’s negotiations, the 2025-27 Biennial Budget includes the governor’s proposal to eliminate the sales tax on household energy bills to help reduce energy costs for families.

According to a news release from the Office of Governor Tony Evers, this will help lower out-of-pocket costs on energy bills for Wisconsinites across the state, saving Wisconsin households over $178 million over the biennium.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android



A news release say the budget also reduces Wisconsin’s individual income tax burdens by over $600 million annually, which includes:

A tax cut for Wisconsin’s working and middle-class families

1.6 million Wisconsin income taxpayers will see income tax cuts under the provision, with an average tax cut of $180.

82 percent of the tax cut will go to Wisconsin taxpayers with adjusted gross income below $200,000.

Eliminating retirement income taxes for many Wisconsin retirees

Allowing those age 67 or older to exclude up to $24,000 (up to $48,000 for married-joint filers) of retirement income payments, which will reduce taxes on approximately 280,000 Wisconsin filers by an average of about $1,000 per filer.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Office of Governor Tony Evers.





