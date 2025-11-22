Brown Deer apartment fire, building vacant due to summer flood damage
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Brown Deer apartment building, vacant due to flood damage sustained this summer, caught fire on Saturday afternoon.
What we know:
It happened just before 2 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the 20-unit Stratford Village Town Homes building near Teutonia and Dean to find flames coming from the roof. The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.
North Shore Fire/Rescue said construction crews had recently been working in the building to repair flood damage sustained in August.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: North Shore Fire/Rescue released information about the fire. FOX6 News went to the scene.