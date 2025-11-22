Expand / Collapse search

Brown Deer apartment fire, building vacant due to summer flood damage

Published  November 22, 2025 5:41pm CST
Brown Deer
Apartment fire near Teutonia and Dean

    • A Brown Deer apartment building caught fire on Saturday afternoon.
    • The 20-unit building was vacant due to flood damage sustained this summer.
    • No injuries were reported.

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Brown Deer apartment building, vacant due to flood damage sustained this summer, caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Firefighters arrived at the 20-unit Stratford Village Town Homes building near Teutonia and Dean to find flames coming from the roof. The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

North Shore Fire/Rescue said construction crews had recently been working in the building to repair flood damage sustained in August.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

The Source: North Shore Fire/Rescue released information about the fire. FOX6 News went to the scene.

