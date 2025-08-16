Brown Deer flood victim gets surprise help from community members

The Brief 85-year-old Joanne Collins faced basement flooding while her husband was in the hospital. Christina Rapoza organized volunteers via Facebook to clean out the water-logged basement. Collins says the outpouring of help restored her faith in people during a difficult time.



An 85-year-old woman in Brown Deer is getting much-needed help after her basement flooded during the recent storms.

What we know:

Joanne Collins said she was already struggling with her husband in the hospital when water from a sewer backup filled her basement.

"My life is on the street right now, and my husband is in the hospital," she said. "And so, it's just me."

That’s when Christina Rapoza stepped in. After hearing about her situation, Rapoza put out a call for help on Facebook.

The response was overwhelming.

Local perspective:

By Saturday, volunteers arrived at Collins’ home, ready to carry out water-damaged belongings and help her start recovery.

"I've always been proud to be from this village. This is a lot like my hometown from down in Texas," Rapoza said. "Everybody comes together in bad moments like this."

Collins was left humbled by the generosity.

"If you don't believe there are good people in the world, take a look, cause there are... and they're all here, I think, today," she said.