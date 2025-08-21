Southeast Wisconsin flood recovery; Brown Deer church helps neighbors rebuild

The Brief Brown Deer Baptist Church sustained about $50,000 in flood damage but is shifting focus to help its community. Volunteers from across the country are assisting residents with cleanup and mold removal. The church serves as a hub for disaster relief, offering support daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



A church in Brown Deer damaged by floodwater is now turning its attention to helping others.

What we know:

Floodwater caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to Brown Deer Baptist Church. It sustained about $50,000 in damage when water poured through the building, destroying carpeting, furniture and drywall.

Pastor Larry Griffith said the building’s children’s nursery was among the areas heavily affected.

"That is the children’s nursery. We had water that floated all through this building," Griffith said. "We’ve taken the drywall down a couple of feet through the entire building."

Despite the setback, Griffith said the congregation remains determined.

"It’s a setback, but it’s nothing we can’t recover from," he said. "We’re not a large congregation, but we’re here and we want people to know, we do care."

Big picture view:

The church has since become a hub for disaster relief, hosting volunteers from across the country through the Minnesota Wisconsin Southern Baptist Convention.

Ben Seamans is leading the operation as the director of disaster relief.

"We help people recover in a time of crisis," said Seamans. "We keep our pressure washers, generators, everything that we need to do."

About two dozen volunteers will help residents by cutting out drywall, cleaning up mold and removing flood-damaged belongings. The group is taking on big tasks, letting the community know that help is here.

"We’re here so you don’t have to stand or go through this alone," Seamans said.

What you can do:

Residents in need of assistance can stop by the church at 51st and Bradley between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to sign up for help. Other volunteers are also going door-to-door to assess damage.