Missing Wisconsin girl has Kenosha, Racine areas ties: sheriff
MILWAUKEE - Authorities in northwest Wisconsin are searching for missing 14-year-old Alexandria Kuntz, who the Rusk County Sheriff's Office said has ties to the Kenosha and Racine areas.
What we know:
Kuntz is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, gray pants and cream-colored Converse shoes.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The sheriff's office said Kuntz was last seen at her Glen Flora home on Saturday night, Dec. 27. Early the next morning, she was no longer in her room. She left behind her cellphone and laptop.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Kuntz's whereabouts is asked to call the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at 844-222-7322.
The Source: The Rusk County Sheriff's Office released information through the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.