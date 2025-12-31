article

The Brief Authorities in northwest Wisconsin are searching for a missing girl, Alexandria Kuntz. The 14-year-old is said to have ties to the Kenosha and Racine areas. Anyone with info should call the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at 844-222-7322.



Authorities in northwest Wisconsin are searching for missing 14-year-old Alexandria Kuntz, who the Rusk County Sheriff's Office said has ties to the Kenosha and Racine areas.

What we know:

Kuntz is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, gray pants and cream-colored Converse shoes.

The sheriff's office said Kuntz was last seen at her Glen Flora home on Saturday night, Dec. 27. Early the next morning, she was no longer in her room. She left behind her cellphone and laptop.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Kuntz's whereabouts is asked to call the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at 844-222-7322.