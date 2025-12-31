We Energies says peregrine falcon program reached milestone in 2025

article

The Brief We Energies said its peregrine falcon program reached a milestone in 2025. The utility's Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report outlines the program. The program was created in 1992 to reduce the amount of extinction for the birds.



We Energies announced its peregrine falcon program reached a milestone in 2025, according to a new report.

The backstory:

The program started in 1992 with the goal of helping to re-establish the birds, which became endangered in the 1960s, in Wisconsin. Since then, We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service have welcomed the births of 465 falcon chicks at their power plants.

By the numbers:

The utility's Peregrine Falcon Nesting Season Report outlines the program and nesting details. With the chicks born in 2025, We Energies says, 20% of all peregrine falcons born in the wild in Wisconsin over the past 33 years have now hatched at We Energies or WPS facilities.

Dig deeper:

The 2025 report states that 12 chicks, named after the "founding feathers" of the We Energies and WPS peregrine falcon program, hatched this year. It also notes some recent sightings of chicks in the wild.

