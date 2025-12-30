Dashcam captures deer crashing into work van in Mequon on Christmas Eve

The Brief A dashcam captured a deer crashing into a work van on Christmas Eve in Mequon. The driver completed his service call before inspecting the damage. The van is expected to be totaled but remains drivable for now.



There are signs on roads and highways all over Wisconsin warning of deer-crossing, but a Christmas Eve crash in Mequon shows just how unpredictable those encounters can be.

The incident was captured on dash camera video as Mike Brauckhoff, owner of Tru Heating and Cooling Services in Thiensville, was driving to a service call.

"Yeah, I put this on the truck, cause I thought it would help in case I encountered a deer," Brauckhoff said. "It didn't."

Brauckhoff was heading to West Bend to fix a customer’s heat when the crash happened on Highland Road in Mequon.

"Suddenly the truck shook," he said. "I heard a loud thud, and the truck shook."

Brauckhoff said he noticed two deer crossing the road but did not see a third deer that suddenly launched into the side of his work van.

"So, to the best of my guess, the deer’s head hit about here and it kinda rolled off the back, broke the taillight, I’m guessing with the hoof," he said.

Despite the impact, Brauckhoff said the deer appeared startled but unharmed and his van was still operable. He continued on to complete the service call before heading home.

"I went to West Bend and got the guy’s heat running, and then I went home and looked at my van, took a couple of pictures and had a beer," he said.

Brauckhoff later joked about the incident in a Facebook post, writing, "Mikey got run over by a reindeer on his way to a job." When another driver later uploaded video of the crash, he shared it as well, writing, "Now you know I wasn’t lying!"

While the moment brought humor, the damage was significant. Brauckhoff said the van will likely be totaled because repair costs exceed its value.

"The van is going to be totaled," he said. "The cost to repair it exceeds the value of the van, but fortunately for me, it’s still drivable, and I can carry on my business with it."