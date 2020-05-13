Police seek missing man last seen in downtown Racine Thursday afternoon

Police seek missing man last seen in downtown Racine Thursday afternoon

RACINE -- Racine police asked for help locating a missing man last seen in downtown Racine Thursday afternoon, July 23.According to police, Esteban Acevedo-Diaz from Rochester resides in a group home and has no known ties to Racine.Esteban is 5'8" tall, and weighs 180 pounds.

Racine reveals dates for community conversations on police reforms

Racine reveals dates for community conversations on police reforms

RACINE -- Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced on Tuesday, June 30 the first three community conversations on police reforms.Following the murder of George Floyd, a news release says the mayor announced a series of actions to reform the Racine Police Department in order to better build trust, transparency, and accountability to the people it serves.

2 charged in connection to gang-related shooting that injured 5 in Racine

2 charged in connection to gang-related shooting that injured 5 in Racine

RACINE -- Two Racine teens have been charged in connection to a shooting that injured five people near a Racine beach on June 2.Dashari Watson, 18, and Thomas Burton Jr., 17, have each been charged on multiple counts.According to a criminal complaint, police found five people -- ranging from 13 to 20 years old -- injured in a shooting at North Beach in Racine on June 2.

Racine police announce arrest in arson that destroyed Thelma Orr COP House amid protests

Racine police announce arrest in arson that destroyed Thelma Orr COP House amid protests

RACINE -- Racine Police Chief Art Howell on Tuesday, June 2 announced an arrest in the arson of the Thelma Orr Community-Oriented Policing House that happened early Monday, June 1 amid violent protests following the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Racine Mayor Cory Mason joined Chief Howell for the Tuesday afternoon news conference to announce the arrest of "the party responsible for burning down the Thelma Orr COP House." Chief Howell said he expects charges Wednesday for the first person arrested -- and noted more arrests are coming.It happened early Monday, June 1 at the Thelma Orr COP House located at 1146 Villa Street in Racine.

Racine police share photos of 'large group attending party,' encourage reporting of 'violations'

Racine police share photos of 'large group attending party,' encourage reporting of 'violations'

RACINE -- Racine police in a news release Sunday, May 24 shared photos from a scene officers were dispatched to "last weekend, where a large crowd was assembled." Police called "events of this nature in the midst of a pandemic irresponsible," and offered a link where "active violations may be communicated."In the release, Racine police noted Memorial Day weekend is a time when we honor those who served our nation in the armed forces, and it also marks the unofficial start to summer -- increasing the number of gatherings throughout the community.Police said "due to the current COVID-19 crisis, social gatherings occurring over the holiday weekend and beyond should be conducted in a safe, sound and socially responsible manner."Racine police pointed to the photographs below showing "a large group of individuals who were attending a party in the area" -- using the event as an example of people not only "placing themselves at risk," but also, placing "their extended families at risk, members of the neighborhood and all responding officers at risk as, well."

National Police Week: Officers Matthew Rittner, John Hetland honored during virtual vigil

National Police Week: Officers Matthew Rittner, John Hetland honored during virtual vigil

MILWAUKEE -- Four police officers from Wisconsin were honored Wednesday, May 13 during a nationwide candlelight vigil honoring those who have died in the line of duty.Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner's colleagues watched that vigil together where he worked, since it didn't go on as planned in Washington, D.C. Rittner was just one of 135 officers in the United States who died in the line of duty in 2019 -- and one of 307 honored Wednesday.