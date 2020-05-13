Racine police investigating death near Douglas and North
Racine police have opened a death investigation after a victim was found dead after a "disturbance" with another person.
Police seek missing man last seen in downtown Racine Thursday afternoon
RACINE -- Racine police asked for help locating a missing man last seen in downtown Racine Thursday afternoon, July 23.According to police, Esteban Acevedo-Diaz from Rochester resides in a group home and has no known ties to Racine.Esteban is 5'8" tall, and weighs 180 pounds.
Racine K-9 retires after nearly a decade of service: 'He has done his job'
MILWAUKEE -- After nearly a decade of fighting crime in his community, K-9 Titan made it to his last day of training Tuesday, July 21.
2 charged after Racine police squad ‘struck several times’ by gunfire with investigator sitting inside
RACINE -- Two people are facing criminal charges, accused of firing shots at each other during an altercation, striking a nearby Racine police squad with an investigator from the Racine Police Special Investigations Unit sitting inside.
Racine police squad 'struck several times' by gunfire with investigator sitting inside
RACINE -- An investigation is underway after an investigator with the Racine Police Special Investigations Unit had his squad struck by gunfire on Monday, July 13.
Police: Racine man charged with 10 counts of child pornography possession
RACINE -- Jonathan Ohara, 34, of Racine has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of THC.According to a criminal complaint, Racine police executed a search warrant at Ohara's home.
Racine reveals dates for community conversations on police reforms
RACINE -- Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced on Tuesday, June 30 the first three community conversations on police reforms.Following the murder of George Floyd, a news release says the mayor announced a series of actions to reform the Racine Police Department in order to better build trust, transparency, and accountability to the people it serves.
2 charged in connection to gang-related shooting that injured 5 in Racine
RACINE -- Two Racine teens have been charged in connection to a shooting that injured five people near a Racine beach on June 2.Dashari Watson, 18, and Thomas Burton Jr., 17, have each been charged on multiple counts.According to a criminal complaint, police found five people -- ranging from 13 to 20 years old -- injured in a shooting at North Beach in Racine on June 2.
Racine Mayor announces plan for immediate, long-term police reform: 'Work for us to do'
RACINE -- From mandatory bias training to policy review, Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced his plan to bring both immediate and long-term reform to the city's police force on June 10.
'It was over 45 shots:' 3 teens among 5 wounded in shooting at North Beach in Racine
RACINE -- Five were shot at North Beach in Racine on Tuesday, June 2 -- three of them teenagers.
Racine police announce arrest in arson that destroyed Thelma Orr COP House amid protests
RACINE -- Racine Police Chief Art Howell on Tuesday, June 2 announced an arrest in the arson of the Thelma Orr Community-Oriented Policing House that happened early Monday, June 1 amid violent protests following the officer-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Racine Mayor Cory Mason joined Chief Howell for the Tuesday afternoon news conference to announce the arrest of "the party responsible for burning down the Thelma Orr COP House." Chief Howell said he expects charges Wednesday for the first person arrested -- and noted more arrests are coming.It happened early Monday, June 1 at the Thelma Orr COP House located at 1146 Villa Street in Racine.
'We can do better:' Curfew issued in Racine as city leaders decry violence during protests
RACINE -- A city-wide curfew was issued Monday night, June 1 through Tuesday morning amid protests following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
Fire damages Racine's Thelma Orr Community Policing House: 'We lost more than a building'
RACINE -- Fire seriously damaged the Thelma Orr Community-Oriented Policing (COP) House, a landmark in Racine -- and on Monday, June 1, community officials are expressed their outrage over the act.
Racine police officers celebrate boy's 5th birthday: 'Thanks for lifting us up today Jayden'
RACINE -- Racine police celebrated the 5th birthday of a young boy named Jayden Cobb on Sunday, May 31.A Facebook post on the Racine Police Department page reads as follows:
Police: 68-year-old man arrested, suspect in fatal shooting on Racine Street
RACINE -- Racine police say a 68-year-old man is in custody, suspected in the fatal shooting of a man on Racine Street early on Thursday, May 28.Officials say they responded to a location on Flett Avenue around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a shooting victim.
Racine police share photos of 'large group attending party,' encourage reporting of 'violations'
RACINE -- Racine police in a news release Sunday, May 24 shared photos from a scene officers were dispatched to "last weekend, where a large crowd was assembled." Police called "events of this nature in the midst of a pandemic irresponsible," and offered a link where "active violations may be communicated."In the release, Racine police noted Memorial Day weekend is a time when we honor those who served our nation in the armed forces, and it also marks the unofficial start to summer -- increasing the number of gatherings throughout the community.Police said "due to the current COVID-19 crisis, social gatherings occurring over the holiday weekend and beyond should be conducted in a safe, sound and socially responsible manner."Racine police pointed to the photographs below showing "a large group of individuals who were attending a party in the area" -- using the event as an example of people not only "placing themselves at risk," but also, placing "their extended families at risk, members of the neighborhood and all responding officers at risk as, well."
Racine man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2018 Christmas Day burglary, baseball bat beating incident
RACINE -- Deandre Charles was sentenced on Friday, May 15 to 10 years in prison and eight years of extended supervision on charges related to beating a man with a baseball bat on Christmas Day 2018.Charles, 27, of Racine was sentenced on the following charges:
National Police Week: Officers Matthew Rittner, John Hetland honored during virtual vigil
MILWAUKEE -- Four police officers from Wisconsin were honored Wednesday, May 13 during a nationwide candlelight vigil honoring those who have died in the line of duty.Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner's colleagues watched that vigil together where he worked, since it didn't go on as planned in Washington, D.C. Rittner was just one of 135 officers in the United States who died in the line of duty in 2019 -- and one of 307 honored Wednesday.