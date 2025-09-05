Off-duty Racine police officer hits, injures pedestrian
RACINE, Wis. - An off-duty Racine police officer struck and injured a pedestrian on Thursday night, Sept. 4.
What we know:
It happened near 12th and Villa. Video showed a pedestrian enter the crosswalk. The pedestrian was roughly halfway across the street when a pickup truck entered the frame and struck the person.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The driver, identified as an off-duty officer, got out and started to help the pedestrian, who was then taken to a hospital.
What we don't know:
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is the outside agency investigating the accident. Details about the pedestrian's condition are not known.
Featured
The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Racine Police Department and Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.