Off-duty Racine police officer hits, injures pedestrian

Published  September 5, 2025 9:18pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
An off-duty Racine police officer struck and injured a pedestrian on Thursday night, Sept. 4. It happened near 12th and Villa.

The Brief

    • An off-duty Racine police officer struck and injured a pedestrian.
    • Video captured the accident, which happened near 12th and Villa.
    • The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident.

RACINE, Wis. - An off-duty Racine police officer struck and injured a pedestrian on Thursday night, Sept. 4.

What we know:

It happened near 12th and Villa. Video showed a pedestrian enter the crosswalk. The pedestrian was roughly halfway across the street when a pickup truck entered the frame and struck the person.

The driver, identified as an off-duty officer, got out and started to help the pedestrian, who was then taken to a hospital. 

What we don't know:

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is the outside agency investigating the accident. Details about the pedestrian's condition are not known.

The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Racine Police Department and Kenosha County Sheriff's Office.

