Off-duty Racine police officer hits, injures pedestrian

The Brief An off-duty Racine police officer struck and injured a pedestrian. Video captured the accident, which happened near 12th and Villa. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the accident.



An off-duty Racine police officer struck and injured a pedestrian on Thursday night, Sept. 4.

What we know:

It happened near 12th and Villa. Video showed a pedestrian enter the crosswalk. The pedestrian was roughly halfway across the street when a pickup truck entered the frame and struck the person.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The driver, identified as an off-duty officer, got out and started to help the pedestrian, who was then taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is the outside agency investigating the accident. Details about the pedestrian's condition are not known.

Featured article