Racine homicide, wanted man with Chicago ties

article

Racine police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous with ties to Chicago after a woman was killed.

According to police, officers responded to a home on Villa Street in Racine around 9:30 Sunday morning in connection with a missing person's case. An investigation revealed a homicide, and police identified the victim as Brittany Booker, 30.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police added that this incident is believed to be related to a case that resulted in serious injuries to the victims in February in Racine for which Terry Jackson, 42, has several warrants, one for attempted homicide.

Advertisement

Jackson stands 5'9" tall and weighs 210 pounds. Police say if you see him, you should not approach him, but instead call Racine Police Investigator and US Marshall Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437 or Lt. Freidel at 262-635-7761.