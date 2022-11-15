Milwaukee Crime Stoppers pays $11K reward to tipster in homicide case

article

The Milwaukee Crime Stoppers Board of Directors voted to pay out the existing $11,000 reward that was created to help find the suspect accused of killing Krystal Tucker.

On February 10, 2022, 31-year-old Tucker was killed in a shooting outside Milwaukee's Brownstone Lounge. In October 2022, Milwaukee police announced Jordan Tate – wanted for the fatal shooting at Milwaukee's Brownstone Social Lounge – was arrested. Detectives located Tate in Glendale using information they received through an anonymous tipster who called (414) 224 -TIPS

Prosecutors say Tate was trying to get into Brownstone Lounge but was turned away because the lounge has a minimum age policy after 9 p.m. As security began to escort him out, prosecutors say he grabbed his gun and started shooting.

Two people were hurt and a third person – 31-year-old Krystal Tucker – died.

"In this instance, a tip to Crime Stoppers was the key piece of information that investigators needed to locate the suspect and bring him to justice. This is a great example of the community and police working together to make our city safer. The Milwaukee Police Department is committed to collaborating with Crime Stoppers and our community to solve crime and bring closure to the victims that have been impacted by crime," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

The tipster's identity isn't known and won't be known. They must call the tip line and provide the code given at the time of their original call in order to claim the money. Once the tipster does this, they can pick up the reward at undisclosed location.