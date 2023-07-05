Racine Police Chief Robinson resigns

article

Maurice Robinson has resigned as Racine Police Department chief, FOX6 News learned Wednesday, July 5.

Robinson assumed the post in May 2021 – coming to Wisconsin after serving as a district commander in Cincinnati, where he had been since 2002. His last day will be July 14, and the Fire and Police Commission will meet to appoint an interim chief before starting a search for a permanent chief.

According to a news release, during his time with the department, Robinson implemented strategies to deal with the national trend of increasing gun violence and recruiting new officers due to a significant vacancy rate.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Statement from Robinson:

"Serving the Racine Police Department and the City of Racine has been the high point of my career in law enforcement. I will forever be grateful for having had the experience of being a member of The Racine Police Department."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.