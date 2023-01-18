Two Racine police officers were fired upon and wounded following an incident that unfolded on Gillen Street just east of West Boulevard late Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Officials say around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a domestic incident at a residence where a firearm had been discharged. A woman met officers outside and advised them her husband was inside with their two children, officials say.

2 Racine officers shot, wounded after domestic incident on Gillen Street

After an hour of attempting communication, the man inside the residence fired off several rounds, officials said. Two officers were struck and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was eventually talked out of the residence. He was not hurt, but was taken to the hospital to be checked.

The children were reunited with their mother.

Charges are pending in this case.

This is a developing story.