Racine Police Chief Alex Ramirez sworn in: 'It feels fantastic'

Alex Ramirez was officially sworn in as Racine's new police chief Friday, Dec. 1.

Ramirez was appointed to the job last month. He has served as assistant chief the past two years and has been interim chief for the past four months following the last chief's sudden resignation.

Before joining the Racine Police Department, Ramirez spent nearly three decades with the Milwaukee Police Department.

"It feels fantastic. I look at it that I've been in law enforcement all my life, and now I've hit the capstone of my career," Ramirez said. "The feeling is good. We got a lot of work to do. Obviously, I'm here for the people."

Ramirez is now the city's first Latino chief. He said his top priority is community safety, and his goal is to hire more officers.