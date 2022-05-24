Racine officer-involved shooting; DOJ names man killed, officer

article

The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Tuesday, May 24 named the parties involved in a fatal offer-involved shooting that unfolded in Racine the previous week.

Authorities said a Racine police officer, now identified as Zachary Brenner, shot and killed an allegedly armed suspect, now identified as 37-year-old Da'shontay King on May 20.

Around 1 p.m. that day, police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was the subject of a search warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm. After a brief chase, police said an armed man got out and ran off.

During the foot chase, during which police said the officer, Brenner, gave "numerous" commands to stop, the man did not comply – and the officer fired their weapon near 12th and Schiller. The man, King, was hit and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the DOJ.

"The armed man refused all commands and took an action that resulted in the pursuing officer discharging his service weapon," Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said after the shooting.

The police chief did not specify what that action was, and did not take questions during a news conference.

No law enforcement personnel were injured. A firearm was recovered. Body camera footage captured the incident and will be turned over to the district attorney's office, authorities said the day of the shooting.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, which is department policy.

The DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from the state crime lab and Wisconsin State Patrol. Racine police were assisted at the scene by Racine County sheriff's deputies and the Burlington Police Department.