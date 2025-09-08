Off-duty Racine police officer hits pedestrian; new video of incident
RACINE, Wis. - An off-duty Racine police officer hit a man with his truck last week and got a ticket.
What we know:
New video shows the moments before the crash. Police said it happened last week in Racine at 12th and Villa.
The video shows the officer driving down Villa. He is seen slowing down at a stop sign that’s just out of frame, but does not appear to come to a complete stop.
As he turns, the officer hits a man near the end of the crosswalk. The video shows the officer immediately getting out and checking on the man.
The Racine Police Department asked the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office to investigate, since the case involves one of their own.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson did not go on camera, but identified the officer as Enrique Cruz. They said Cruz called in the crash himself, stayed on scene and tried to help the man until emergency responders arrived. The man was taken to the hospital.
Dig deeper:
The agency said Cruz was given a citation but was not arrested.
As of Monday, court employees said the citation details were not yet entered into the system.
Attempts to reach Cruz by phone were unsuccessful.
The victim’s family has not yet responded to requests for comment. Social media posts from loved ones show the man is now recovering.
