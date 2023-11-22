Racine police K-9 recovering, surgery after abdominal complications
article
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine police K-9 officer is recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery Tuesday, Nov. 21.
In a Facebook post, the police department said K-9 Karma was admitted to a veterinary hospital on Monday for complications. After undergoing surgery, police expect she will make a full recovery.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Police also said they expect to see Karma back on the job in two weeks.